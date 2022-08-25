16-month-old baby dies but saves many lives with his organs

The family of a 16-month-old baby who was declared brain dead at AIIMS Delhi, donated his organs to help save the lives of others.

16 months old Rishant had just started taking steps when fate unfolded in a very cruel manner. On the morning of August 17, he suffered a fall and was seriously injured. His father Upinder, a private contractor by profession was on his way to work. He rushed back and took the baby to a private hospital near his residence in Jamuna Park. Baby Rishant was later admitted to Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Center (JPNATC), AIIMS on August 17 the same afternoon with a severe head injury. He was declared brain stem dead on August 24.

The grief-stricken family was counselled by doctors and transplant coordinators of ORBO, AIIMS Delhi and they were informed about organ donation. After counselling sessions, when the family realised that Rishant's organs can breathe life into others, they wholeheartedly agreed to donate his organs and tissues.

"Baby Rishant was the sixth and youngest child. He was the apple of our eyes and very much loved by his parents and five elder sisters. I was busy leaving for work on the morning of the fateful day and could not even hold my baby in my arms. It breaks my heart that we have lost him. But I felt that if his organs can save other lives, then I must donate them," said Upinder.

Rishant's uncle said with the organ donation, his memories of Rishant will remain alive.

"We donate food, clothes, and money to the needy. Today our child is no longer with us, only his memories and body remains. If his organs can help a needy person, then there is nothing better that can happen even in this misfortune," he said.

According to Dr Aarti Vij, Head of Organ Retrieval Banking Organisation (ORBO), AIIMS the identification and management of a potential donor are important in successful organ retrieval and transplantation.

"We have in place, a system of mandatory notification to ORBO. Also, there is extensive work behind every organ donation and transplantation. From obtaining the consent of the deceased's family to retrieval of organs safely, allocation and transportation of organs, there are several teams at work. It is because of the effective and efficient coordination between many teams - treating physicians, transplant coordinators, transplant teams, OT team, forensic department, support departments, National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO) and police department that this is made possible," said Dr Vij.

( With inputs from ANI )

