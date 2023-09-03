16-year-old girl raped in UP‘s Saharanpur

Saharanpur (UP), Sep 3 A 16-year-old girl in a village in UP's Saharanpur district was sexually assaulted by a 19-year-old when she went to the fields to collect grass.

The incident took place on Saturday but was reported to the police on Sunday.

According to Superintendent of Police, Rural, Sagar Jain, the girl and a friend had gone to collect grass from a field when the youth, identified as Vishnu, allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The accused has been detained, and a case has been filed against him under the POCSO Act and the IPC.

Further investigation is ongoing, the SP stated, and the victim has been taken for a medical evaluation.

