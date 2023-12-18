16-year-old shot dead over family dispute in UP

Bareilly (UP), Dec 18 Following a land dispute, a 16-year-old boy, Suryansh Kumar Singh, was shot dead by two men on bicycles near a petrol pump in the Bhamora area of Bareilly district on Sunday.

The incident was a result of a "revenge attack" stemming from an old land dispute between two families dating back to 2011.

The Class 10 student was shot as he was returning home from the market with his elder brother on a bike in Ghilora village.

His brother, Divyansh, who is an eyewitness in the case, somehow managed to save his own life.

Suryansh, critically injured, was rushed to the district hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police said the two brothers had stopped at a petrol pump in Ballia village to refuel the bike when the two accused, Rudra Singh and his cousin Neeraj, both on bicycles, intercepted them and opened fire.

Suryansh was shot in the chest, according to the police.

His cousin Nitin, 18, said, “My uncle Rajveer Singh and one Veerpal Singh had a property dispute, and both, along with Veerpal’s father-in-law, were killed in 2011. Matter went to court, and two families had agreed to compromise in the case. We never thought they still harboured a grudge against us.”

