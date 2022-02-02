16,427 private security agencies have active licence as of date: MoS Rai

The Centre on Wednesday informed that as many as 16,427 private security agencies have an active licence as of date.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Wednesday provided this information in a written reply to a question posed by AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP A Vijayakumar today.

The 2022 Budget Session of the Parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address. The first part of the budget session is being held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part will take place from March 14 to April 8.

( With inputs from ANI )

