169 out of 328 missing ‘saroops’ recovered, says Punjab CM

Muktsar, Jan 14 On the sacred occasion of Maghi, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann paid obeisance at Gurdwara Sri Tuti Gandi Sahib here and addressed a gathering, reiterating the government’s position on the recovery of 169 of the 328 missing ‘saroops’ (sacred copies of Sri Guru Granth Sahib).

On a day deeply rooted in Sikh history and sacrifice, the Chief Minister said the recovery of the ‘saroops’ was a matter of duty rather than achievement. The Chief Minister also announced the government would make budgetary provisions for Rs 1,000 monthly assistance scheme for women in the upcoming budget and maintained that his government has fulfilled every commitment made to the people of Punjab.

Addressing a political conference here, CM Mann said his government has so far fulfilled every promise made to the people of Punjab. “We have honoured every commitment made to the people, and now we will start a scheme to give Rs 1,000 to every woman of the state. The required budgetary provision will be ensured in the coming budget. This government is fully committed to the welfare of all, and every promise made to the people of Punjab will be fulfilled by all means,” he said.

Recalling the historical significance of the sacred site, the Chief Minister said the land had witnessed the supreme sacrifice of Sikh warriors led by Bhai Maha Singh and that the entire Sikh ‘sangat’ was paying tribute to their martyrdom. “People have converged here from across the state and are fortunate to be part of this gathering. This pious land and the sacrifices made here live in the heart of every Sikh across the world, inspiring them to stand against tyranny, injustice, and oppression,” he said.

Taking a dig at Opposition parties, CM Mann said previous governments suffer from weak memory and are merely waiting for their turn to plunder Punjab after elections. “The ‘jhaadu’ (broom), which is the symbol of AAP, has cleaned the political system, and that is why traditional parties are baffled. These leaders are attacking me only because I come from a common family, something they are unable to digest,” he said.

Stressing that people are supreme in a democracy, he said the masses have made up their mind to teach opportunist leaders a lesson. “The massive turnout at this rally reflects the love and affection people have for the government and its policies. Other parties are also holding rallies, but Sukhbir Badal’s rally must have ended by now because hardly anyone would have gone there,” he remarked.

Highlighting governance priorities, the Chief Minister said the role of any government “is to give wings to children so they can write new success stories in life”. “Every file signed by me is aimed at benefiting the common man and the state. More than 63,000 youth have been provided jobs purely on merit, without corruption or recommendation. Every decision taken by our government is focused on the progress of Punjab and the prosperity of its people,” the Chief Minister added.

