16th census confirms 891 Asiatic lions across 11 districts of Gujarat

Gandhinagar, May 21 Gujarat has completed its 16th lion population census, with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announcing the results on Wednesday.

The latest count reveals the presence of 891 lions, a remarkable figure that underscores the state’s success in wildlife conservation, particularly through efforts like Project Lion.

Spanning a vast 35,000 sq km area across 58 talukas in 11 districts, the four-day census held from May 10 to 13 saw the participation of 3,254 personnel.

The meticulous operation was conducted in two phases -- an initial "direct beat verification" phase on May 10 and 11, followed by the final enumeration on May 12 and 13.

The comprehensive survey covered districts including Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Rajkot, Morbi, Surendranagar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Porbandar, and Botad.

Teams worked around the clock in forests, coastal belts, grasslands, and revenue areas to document lion movements and habitat patterns.

Unlike their African cousins, Asiatic lions were once found from the Middle East to India -- but by the early 20th century, they had almost vanished due to hunting and habitat loss.

Today, they survive only in and around the Gir forest.

Chief Minister Patel, while presenting the data in Gandhinagar, highlighted the growing population of the Asiatic lion as a testament to Gujarat’s sustained conservation strategy.

“This milestone reflects the tireless dedication of our forest department and the success of government-backed programs like Project Lion,” he said.

The Project Lion initiative, launched to bolster habitat management, wildlife health monitoring, and community involvement, has been central to the steady rise in lion numbers over the years.

While detailed demographic breakdowns are still being compiled, preliminary figures note the presence of 196 adult males, with the remaining numbers including females, cubs, and sub-adults.

The lion population, once limited largely to the Gir National Park, is now increasingly spreading to newer areas -- a sign of improved habitat connectivity and stability.

