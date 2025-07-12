16th Rozgar Mela: 72 candidates receive appointment letters in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, July 12 The 16th edition of the Rozgar Mela was organised across the country on Saturday, bringing smiles to thousands of job-seekers.

In Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur, the event was held at the community hall of the Railway Division, where Union Minister of State (MoS) for Tribal Affairs, Durgadas Uikey, attended as the chief guest and handed over 72 appointment letters to successful candidates from Chhattisgarh and neighbouring states.

The newly appointed candidates expressed joy and gratitude after receiving their government job offer letters, marking a major milestone in their careers.

Durgadas Uikey lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, calling it instrumental in India’s progress toward becoming a “golden nation.”

“We are fortunate that India is the youngest country in the world, with about 65 per cent of its population comprising youth. Throughout history, transformative changes have always been powered by the energy of young people. Whether it was Lord Shri Ramchandra or Swami Vivekananda, hope and expectations have always rested on the youth,” he said.

The Minister emphasised that PM Modi has a grand vision for India to become the world’s most developed nation by 2047, and sees the next 25 years - the "Amrit Kaal" - as the period of India’s rise.

“The Prime Minister has high expectations of our youth. In these 25 years, every citizen should seek enlightenment and fulfil their responsibilities, serving the nation wherever they work,” he added.

Highlighting the government’s employment push, Uikey pointed out the success of various schemes.

“From the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to other initiatives, the Prime Minister has explained how lakhs of jobs have been created. This process is ongoing, and we are confident of its success,” he said.

He also praised the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, recalling how PM Modi gave a clarion call for cleanliness from the Red Fort, turning it into a mass movement.

“Today, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are among the cleanest states in India. We are grateful to the Prime Minister for setting this goal and for ensuring this great campaign continues nationwide,” Uikey said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday distributed over 51,000 appointment letters to new recruits across India via video conferencing, as part of the nationwide Rozgar Mela effort.

The employment drive was conducted simultaneously at 47 locations around the country.

According to an official statement, the new recruits will be joining critical government departments including the Ministry of Railways, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Department of Posts, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Department of Financial Services, and the Ministry of Labour and Employment, among others.

