17 militants held, 24 weapons recovered in joint ops by army, security forces in Manipur

Imphal, June 24 In a series of joint operations in Manipur, the Army and other central and state security forces have arrested 17 extremists of different outfits and recovered 24 different types of arms, a large cache of ammunition and other war-like stores from eight districts, officials said on Tuesday.

A defence spokesman said that the intelligence-based, coordinated joint operations resulted in the arrest of 17 cadres from various hill and valley-based militant outfits.

He said that the joint operations were conducted during the past few days in the valley and hill districts of Thoubal, Bishnupur, Kakching, Kamjong, Tengnoupal, Senapati, Imphal East, and Imphal West.

The army during the operations used specialised resources like explosive detection dogs.

Army and Assam Rifles formations under the Spear Corps launched the series of operations in coordination with Manipur Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

The arms recovered in these joint operations include a self-loading rifle (SLR), AK series rifle, carbine, bolt-action rifles, single-barrel Rifles, .303 rifle, INSAS rifle, several pistols, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), grenades, ammunition and war-like stores.

The apprehended militants and the recovered arms, ammunition, explosives and other items have been handed over to Manipur Police.

These coordinated efforts by security forces highlight their unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and security in Manipur, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, in separate operations, Manipur Police arrested five persons who are involved in extortion activities in the state.

Security forces continue to conduct search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts. The security forces also provide heavy escorts to goods-laden trucks and other vehicles during their movement along the National Highway-2 (Imphal to Dimapur) and National Highway-37 (Imphal to Jiribam along southern Assam), the two vital surface arteries for ferrying essential items, food grains, medicines, construction materials and other goods from outside the state.

After ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, 2023, between the Meiteis and Kuki-Zo-Hmar, Kuki tribal organisations have strongly objected to free movement along NH-2 and NH-37, which pass through tribal-inhabited areas.

