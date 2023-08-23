17 workers killed after under-construction railway bridge collapses in Mizoram

In a shocking incident, at least 17 workers died after an under-construction railway bridge collapsed in Mizoram. The bridge collapsed in Sairang, near Aizawl on Wednesday morning while construction work was underway.Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga expressed grief over the loss of life in the accident and said the rescue work is underway.

“Under construction railway over bridge at Sairang, near Aizawl collapsed today; atleast 15 workers died: Rescue under progress. Deeply saddened and affected by this tragedy. I extend my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. Sending gratitude to the people who have come out in large numbers to help with rescue operations," the Chief Minister posted on X (formally Twitter).