17-year-old drowns at Mumbai's Mahim beach
By IANS | Published: October 18, 2023 06:32 PM 2023-10-18T18:32:03+5:30 2023-10-18T18:35:02+5:30
Mumbai, Oct 18 A 17-year-old youth drowned in the Arabian Sea off Mahim beach here on Wednesday afternoon, the BMC Disaster Control said.
The incident occurred around 2 p.m. when the youth, later identified as Piyush Oberoi, was reported missing in the sea water.
The Mumbai Fire Brigade and Mahim Police teams rushed to the spot and started a rescue effort in the vicinity, behind the famed Mahim Dargah.
After a search operation of over three hours, the body of the youth was recovered.
He was rushed to the Sion Hospital, but was declared dead on admission.
