17-year-old girl abducted & gang-raped by FB friend, two others in MP

Bhopal, Nov 27 A 17-year-old girl was kidnapped and gang-raped by her Facebook friend and two others in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, said police, adding that the three accused have been arrested.

As per the FIR registered by the victim, the incident occurred on November 21.

The victim said that she had come in touch with the main accused, Ramu Kushwaha through Facebook.

In her complaint, the victim narrated that on November 21 when she was returning to her home, she received a call from Kushwaha who said that he was coming to meet her.

A few minutes later, Kushwaha along with his two friends -- Arvind and Chhote Khan -- arrived in an SUV car and asked her to get in. Arvind is said to be a nephew of MLA Ajab Singh Kushwaha.

Victim claimed that she refused to get into the car but the trio dragged her into the car and sped away. They drove to an isolated place where they took turns to rape her.

The victim claimed after sexually assaulting her, the trio fled from the spot dumping her in an unconscious state.

"A case has been registered on the basis of the victim's statement. Three accused have been arrested and further investigation is underway," Gwalior Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Chnadel said.

