17-year-old succumbs to injuries following clash outside school in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 24 A 17-year-old boy, who was thrashed by a schoolmate and others after a verbal spat over some issue, succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a Delhi hospital, an official said on Sunday.

The incident had occurred on December 15 outside Jan Kalyan School in northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura area.

According to police, the minor was in Class 12 and on December 15, while returning from school, he had an altercation with a schoolmate and few others in Gali No. 20, D Block, Bhajanpura.

“He sustained injuries on his head and face. No medico-legal case (MLC) was formed and both parties settled the matter after some elders intervened. Injured boy took first aid treatment from a nearby clinic and went home,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey.

The DCP said that the school boys first had a verbal spat on December 12 outside school. “On December 15, the school boy and others accosted and assaulted the victim after school at about 5:00 p.m.,” said the DCP.

On Saturday at about 6 a.m. the victim’s health started deteriorating and he lost consciousness. He was taken to GTB hospital from where the doctors referred him to RML Hospital.

“Later, information was received from RML Hospital on Saturday at 10:30 p.m. that the victim had died in hospital while undergoing treatment. A case of assault was immediately registered on the complaint of the victim's father,” said the DCP, adding that the sequence of events and the exact cause of death are being ascertained.

