17-yr-old boy dies while playing Garba in Gujarat's Kheda

Kheda, Oct 22 During the ongoing Navratri festivities, a 17-year-old boy died after suffering cardiac arrest while playing Garba at Kapadvanj in Gujarat's Kheda district.

The incident happened on October 20, officials said, and identified the victim as Veer Shah.

Veer was enjoying the spirited dance when he suddenly reported feeling dizzy and lost consciousness.

Responding quickly, onsite volunteers performed cardio-respiratory resuscitation, said Dr. Aayush Patel, MD Medicine. Despite immediate medical attention and transfer to a nearby hospital, the teenager was pronounced dead upon arrival, officials said.

Veer's parents were participating in Navratri celebrations at another Garba venue in Kapadwanj when they were informed of their son's tragic passing.

Devastated by the sudden loss, a heartbroken Veer's father Ripal Shah later issued a plea to other celebrants, urging them to take rest in between dancing.

"The pain of losing a child is immeasurable, and I hope no other parent has to endure this," said Shah.

Out of respect for the departed soul, organizers at the venue held a two-minute silence and the scheduled Garba was also postponed. In a collective gesture of grief and unity, Garba events in Kapadvanj and nearby regions were suspended for the day.

