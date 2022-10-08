17-yr-old girl gang-raped in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Oct 8 A 17-year-old girl was allegedly grang-raped in Bengaluru by a group of boys known to her, the police said on Saturday.

The parents of the victim have lodged a complaint with the

According to the police, the girl was known to the accused for the past two years. The accused persons also allegedly took private photographs of the victim.

More details are awaited.

