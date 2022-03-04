17,000 stranded Indians brought back from Ukraine, govt says in SC

The Supreme Court on Friday appreciated the efforts taken by the Indian government to evacuate its nationals/students from Ukraine which has been bearing the brunt of the Russian military invasion. The apex court said that it appreciated the efforts of the government in this regard but shares concerns of parents about the safe evacuation of their children studying in Ukraine. Attorney General KK Venugopal informed the top court that 17,000 stranded Indians have already been evacuated from the conflict zone in Ukraine.

"We appreciate the efforts by the Centre. We are not saying anything on that. But we are also concerned," said the bench.AG informed the bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and Hima Kolhi that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a meeting with ministers today morning for expediting the evacuation of remaining Indians from Ukraine. SC said it appreciated the efforts of the government in this regard but shares concerns of parents about the safe evacuation of their children studying in Ukraine. India has launched a massive rescue operation named ‘Operation Ganga’ to bring back Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine. Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Civil Aviation and Indian Air Force are working in close coordination to bring the Indian students back home.