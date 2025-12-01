17,036 complaints related to Jal Mission received across states: Ministry

New Delhi, Dec 1 The Jal Shakti Ministry has received 17,036 complaints regarding financial irregularities and poor quality of works under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), the Rajya Sabha was informed on Monday.

Minister of State for Jal Shakti V. Somanna, in a written reply, said, “As reported by the States/ UTs, action has been taken against 621 Departmental Officials, 969 contractors, and 153 Third Party Inspection Agencies (TPIAs).”

As per the data reported by 32 States/ UTs, a total of 17,036 complaints have been received by States/ UTs from different sources such as media reports, suo moto cognisance, references from public representatives, citizens, grievance portal, etc., regarding financial irregularities and poor quality of works under JJM, said the MoS.

As reported by the states, Uttar Pradesh has reported the highest number of complaints, which constitutes about 84 per cent of the total complaints received against financial irregularities and poor quality of works under JJM, said the MoS in the reply

Uttar Pradesh reported that it initiated enquiries in all 14,264 complaints received from various channels, including suo moto cognisance, and the report has been submitted in 14,212 cases, while the enquiry is under process in 52 cases, said the reply.

The state has further reported that against these complaints, action was taken in 434 cases, which involve 171 Department-level officials, 120 contractors and 143 Third Party Inspection Agencies (TPIAs), while remaining complaints have either been addressed or found irrelevant.

Somanna, in a separate written reply, said that at the time of the 2019 launch of Jal Jeevan Mission, the Government of India had approved support for the States and UTs with a central outlay of Rs 2,08,652 crore.

The approved Central outlay has almost been utilised till 2024-25. During this period, the States/UTs were to complete planning, approval, and implementation of water supply schemes under the Mission, said the MoS.

As such, as per the mandate, the central financial support was up to March 2024 only. Financial liability, if any, for the schemes accorded approval beyond March 2024, was to be borne by the State governments.

Considering the progress achieved so far and ongoing works, the Finance Minister has announced the extension of the Jal Jeevan Mission till December 2028 with an enhanced total outlay through the budget announcements 2025-26.

“Accordingly, a proposal for continuation of Jal Jeevan Mission till December 2028 is under consideration of the Department,” said the MoS.

