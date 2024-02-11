1748 gram panchayats in UP claim to be TB-free

Lucknow, Feb 11 At least 1748 gram panchayats -- out of 57,647 gram panchayats in Uttar Pradesh -- have claimed to have achieved Tuberculosis-free status.

A government spokesman said that the Health Department will verify the claims and if found to be correct the villages will be honored with a certificate.

Across various districts in the state, including Ambedkar Nagar, Barabanki, Kushinagar, Unnao, Mathura, and Lucknow, numerous panchayats have stepped forward to claim TB-free status.

State Tuberculosis Control Programme Joint Director Shailendra Bhatnagar said that only after a stringent verification process based on diverse parameters, the deserving panchayats would be given the TB-free certification by February 20.

He said various activities aimed at promoting TB awareness and prevention had been incorporated into the panchayat development plans.

“Communities had been thoroughly briefed on TB symptoms, prevention measures, debunking misconceptions, treatment adherence, available screening facilities, and the government’s support system for TB patients,” he said.

The spokesman said that the block development officers were actively facilitating the verification process by submitting the requisite documentation for eligible gram panchayats at the block level to the district tuberculosis officer.

