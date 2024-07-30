1.8 cr Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana applications filed in 25 days: Maha Minister

Mumbai, July 30 Highlighting the success of 'Mukhya Mantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana', Shiv Sena Deputy Leader Sanjay Nirupam on Tuesday said that the scheme is on track and will soon reach two crore applications.

“The Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana launched by the MahaYuti government for women in the state has received an overwhelming response. In just 25 days since the registration began, over 1.8 crore applications have been submitted,” he said.

Nirupam said that the Nari Shakti Dut app has significantly streamlined the online application process, with 7 to 8 lakh applications being submitted daily.

“Additionally, the app has been downloaded 88 lakh times, averaging 800 downloads per minute. Currently, the Nari Shakti Dut app ranks as the 27th most downloaded app in the country, with 650 applications submitted every minute through it,” he added.

Nirupam noted that no previous scheme has ever received such an extensive response.

He emphasised that the massive turnout is a testament to the trust that the mothers of the state place in Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

“To date, the government has received 1.3 crore applications online and 50 lakh applications through offline modes. The government aims to benefit at least 2 to 2.5 crore women through this scheme. Applications will be accepted until August 31, 2024. The Shiv Sena party will initiate a campaign starting August 2, 2024, to promote registration in Mumbai and its surrounding areas,” Nirupam said.

Pune district has reported the highest number of registrations, with 8.63 lakh women submitting their forms, he added.

Addressing critics who questioned the financial viability of the scheme, Nirupam assured that the state government has not sought any financial assistance from the central government.

“This scheme is entirely funded by the state government, and there is no parallel to the Congress's schemes. The Maharashtra Chief Minister remains committed to his promise,” he said.

Nirupam expressed confidence that by August 17, 2024, women who have completed their KYC process will receive Rs 3,000 in their bank accounts.

