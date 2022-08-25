18-foot-tall, gold-decorated idol to be unveiled for Ganeshotsav Celebration in UP

An 18-foot-tall, gold-bedecked idol for Ganesh Chaturthi is being sculpted in Chandausi, Uttar Pradesh. A video shared by ANI, shows the statue being prepared. "It will be an 18 feet tall idol. It is being prepared with gold decorative items on the lines of Tirupati Balaji," said Ajay Arya, a person associated with the project.

The auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-days festival and preparations for this grand celebration are in full swing as the festival is round the corner. This year, the ‘Ganeshotsav’ will fall on August 31. This year the ‘festival‘, is likely to be celebrated with great pomp across the country after two years of restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.