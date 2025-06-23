18 from Andhra Pradesh among 456 Indians to be evacuated tonight

Amaravati, June 23 Eighteen people belonging to Andhra Pradesh are among 456 Indians who will return later tonight following their evacuation from Iran and Israel amid the ongoing conflict between the two Middle East nations.

Three citizens from Andhra Pradesh are among 165 Indians who will land in Delhi at 11.30 p.m. from Israel via Jordan. Another 15 people from the state are among 291 Indians who will be reaching the national capital at midnight. This will bring Monday’s total evacuees from Andhra Pradesh to 18, in addition to the two Telugu-speaking citizens who have already returned safely to their hometowns.

The Government of India has launched Operation Sindhu, a strategic evacuation initiative to repatriate Indian nationals stranded in both countries. Spearheaded by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in close coordination with Indian Embassies, Operation Sindhu has so far successfully evacuated 1,713 Indian citizens through a mix of land and air corridors.

The initial closure of Iranian airspace due to hostilities posed significant logistical hurdles. As a result, India swiftly mobilised alternative evacuation routes via Armenia and Turkmenistan. Evacuees were first relocated from high-risk zones like Tehran to safer cities such as Mashhad, Qom, and Ramsar, with the Indian Embassy in Tehran facilitating transport arrangements, particularly for Indian students from universities including Tehran University of Medical Sciences and Shahid Beheshti University.

Following diplomatic efforts, Iran reopened its airspace, allowing Mahan Air flights to operate between Mashhad and New Delhi. Between June 20 and 22, six such flights brought back nearly 1,568 citizens.

A flight with 311 evacuees landed in Delhi on June 22. Three flights are scheduled on June 23.

As many as 291 Indians arrived by the first flight, which landed at 4.30 p.m. on June 20. To ensure a smooth return journey, AP Bhavan in New Delhi has put in place comprehensive arrangements for all evacuees from the state.

From airport reception to temporary lodging, meals, medical care, and transport to their hometowns, every aspect has been meticulously planned to ensure comfort, dignity, and safety, officials said.

Coordination with Non-Resident Telugu Society (NRTS) and other support organisations is ongoing to provide emotional and logistical support to returnees during this high-stress period.

Despite its relatively smaller scale compared to Operation Ganga (which evacuated over 22,000 Indians from Ukraine in 2022), Operation Sindhu presents unique challenges, including airspace restrictions, diplomatic sensitivities, and conflict-zone navigation.

Efforts are ongoing to evacuate the remaining 800 Indian nationals, with continued coordination among Iran, Armenia, Turkmenistan, and other stakeholders.

Priority is being accorded to students, medical professionals, and other vulnerable groups.

The safe return of 20 Telugu-speaking citizens exemplifies the strength of coordination between national and state institutions, the officials added.

