18 IPS officers transferred in UP

Lucknow, Jan 5 In a major administrative reshuffle, 18 IPS officers, including 11 district police chiefs, were transferred in Uttar Pradesh.

Superintendent of Police (SP) in GRP Lucknow, Dev Ranjan Verma, is the new Ballia SP, while Ballia SP S. Anand, who was promoted, is the new DIG STF.

The SP in ATS, Abhishek Singh, has been sent to Muzaffarnagar as SP, while Muzaffarnagar SP Sanjeev Suman is the new Aligarh SSP.

Aligarh SSP Kalanidhi Naithani, who was recently promoted, will be new DIG, Jhansi range.

Chitrakoot SP Vrinda Shukla is the new Bahraich SP. while SP, law and order, at DGP headquarters Arun Kumar Singh is the new Chitrakoot SP.

Bahraich SP Prashant Kumar has been made SP GRP in Lucknow.

DCP central zone, Lucknow, Aparna Rajat Kaushik is the new Kasganj SP, while Kasganj SP Saurabh Dixit has been made Firozabad SP.

Firozabad SP Ashish Tiwari is going to the US.

Siddharth Nagar SP Abhishek Agarwal has been made Rae Bareli SP, while incumbent Rae Bareli SP Alok Priyadarshi is new Badaun SP.

Badaun SP O.P. Singh was promoted and made DIG Varanasi range. Shravasti SP Prachi Singh has been made Siddharth Nagar SP.

SP Establishment in DGP Headquarters Ghanshyam is new Shravasti SP.

IG, Kanpur range, Prashant Kumar has been made IG EOW and DIG Jhansi range Jogendra Kumar has been made IG Kanpur range.

DIG Varanasi Akhilesh Chaurasia is DIG anti-corruption organisation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor