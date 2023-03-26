18-year-old woman jumps off building in Delhi, family alleges murder

New Delhi [India], March 26 : An 18-year-old woman died after allegedly jumping off a building in the Madhu Vihar area of the national capital, Delhi Police said on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Harshita. The incident was reported to the police early in the morning.

The police reached the spot and conducted an investigation. They said that the prima facie investigation suggested a dispute regarding the friendship of the woman with a man.

According to the police, both of them are students of Standard 11. The father of the woman runs a private business.

The police said that they recorded the statements of the neighbours in connection with the matter.

"All of them supported the version that Harshita jumped off the third floor," the police said.

"Spot was got inspected by crime team and forensic experts from FSL Rohini. Body has been preserved at LBS Hospital and autopsy will be done tomorrow," they added.

Action is being taken as per Sec. 174 CrPC by P.S Madhu Vihar.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Speaking to , Kamal Mehra, father of the deceased claimed that the boy who was her boyfriend pushed her off the building.

"I woke up at around 5 am today when everyone in the house was sleeping. I saw that my daughter was not in the room. When I went to the terrace of my house, she was sitting with her 17-year-old boyfriend. She got scared seeing me. I caught hold of the boy and started bringing him downstairs. The boy pushed her and she fell down from the third floor, killing her on the spot," the father alleged.

The deceased's uncle, Gagan Mehra, claimed that the boy studied in the same school where she studied and had become friends.

"Earlier both used to study in the same school where they became friends. But when our family shifted to Madhu Vihar, we got her admitted to a nearby private school, but still, the friendship between the two continued. Harshita's mother died on March 15 this year," he claimed.

