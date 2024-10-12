19 hurt after Bagmati Express Accident; Southern Railway initiates probe

Chennai, Oct 12 As many as 19 passengers of the Bagmati Express (Train No. 12578), which derailed at Kavaraipettai on the night of October 11, have been admitted to hospital.

The condition of four passengers is reported to be serious.

Southern Railway has already launched a high-level probe into the accident.

It may be recalled that the Bagmati Express, running from Mysuru to Darbhanga in Bihar, collided with a stationary goods train at 8:30 PM on Friday.

The impact caused 12 coaches of the Bagmati Express to derail, and a parcel van of the train caught fire, which was later extinguished by fire and rescue services.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) promptly reached the scene and conducted rescue operations.

Sources within the Railways told IANS that the accident occurred due to a signal failure.

Train No. 12578, the Mysuru-Darbhanga Express, had been given a green signal to pass through the main line.

However, the train, traveling at 75 km/h, entered the loop line and collided with the rear of a goods train stationed there.

The express train had crossed Ponneri railway station at 8:27 P.M. and was given a green signal to pass through the next station, Kavaraipettai, via the main line.

A statement from Southern Railway said, “While entering Kavaraipettai station, the train crew experienced a heavy jerk, and instead of proceeding onto the main line as signaled, the train entered the loop line at 75 km/h and collided with the goods train.”

Railway officials confirmed that the crew was unharmed, and the fire in the parcel van was successfully put out.

“So far, no casualties have been reported, but some injuries have occurred. All the injured have been taken to nearby hospitals,” the official said.

Train movement on both sides of the section was affected, and alternative arrangements were being made for the transportation of passengers.

Friday night’s accident in Southern Railway bears similarities to the Balasore incident in Odisha on June 2, 2023, which resulted in the deaths of 290 passengers and injuries to more than 900.

