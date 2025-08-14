19 Jharkhand labourers stranded in Cameroon, seek urgent govt help for repatriation

Ranchi, Aug 14 Nineteen migrant workers from Jharkhand’s Bokaro and Hazaribagh districts are stranded in the west African nation of Cameroon and have issued desperate appeals to the central and state governments for their immediate rescue.

These workers, who travelled to Cameroon through a private agency to take up jobs related to electricity transmission, allege that their employer has not paid them for the past four months.

In a series of videos shared on social media, they described their worsening situation, saying they are struggling to afford food, water, and other basic necessities in Cameroon.

“We are dependent on handouts to survive. If someone falls ill, we can’t even afford medical treatment,” one of the workers said in a video message.

The stranded workers have been identified as Prem Tudu, Sibon Tudu, Somar Besra, Puran Tudu, Ramji Hansada, Virwa Hansda, Mahendra Hansda, and Bablu Soren from Bokaro; and Aghnu Soren, Ashok Soren, Chetlal Soren, Mahesh Marandi, Ramji Marandi, Lalchand Murmu, Phoolchand Murmu, Budhan Murmu, Jiblal Manjhi, Chhotan Baske, and Rajendra Kisku from Hazaribagh.

Social activist Sikandar Ali, who works on migrant worker issues, has urged the government to take urgent diplomatic steps for their safe return.

He said this is not an isolated incident, pointing out that in the past, several Jharkhand labourers lured by promises of high wages abroad have found themselves trapped in exploitative conditions, requiring lengthy negotiations for repatriation.

Ali stressed the need for the government to create more employment opportunities within Jharkhand to curb the forced migration of workers.

“Unless there are enough jobs here, labourers will continue to risk their lives and livelihoods in foreign lands,” he said.

Earlier, five migrant workers from Jharkhand were kidnapped in Niger, another West African country, with still no trace of them.

