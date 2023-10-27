19 service association members meet 5T chairman in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Oct 27 Members of 19 service associations of Odisha government on Friday met former IAS officer V.K Pandian at Naveen Niwas in Bhubaneswar and wished him for his new assignment as the chairman of 5T and Nabin Odisha.

The associations include Odisha Secretariat Service Association, Odisha Secretariat PS & PA Service Association, Odisha Government Contractual Employees’ Association, Odisha HoD Ministerial Association, Odisha Police Association, Odisha Police Havildar, Sepoy and Constable Association, All Odisha Ayush Doctors’ Association.

The 2000-batch IAS officer has recently opted for the Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS), fueling speculations over his joining politics.

“We congratulated Pandian and hope that he will carry forward the rapid transformation of the state under 5T,” said the General Secretary of Odisha Secretariat Service Association.

As per Chief Minister’s Office, V.K Pandian thanked the association members for their support. He said the government machinery under the leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is committed to bringing real transformation in every individual's life in the state.

Pandian sought the cooperation of all for the welfare of people of Odisha.

Meanwhile, without mentioning the name of Pandian, BJP leader and Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi said both the Chief Minister and the person concerned knew that the Election Commission (EC) would take stringent action against him for engaging in politics while being in power.

She alleged that he took the VRS to avoid EC action against him.

The Bhubaneswar MP said he gave himself the job that he wanted which is called soft-landing or easy route in politics. Sarangi also accused Pandian of hijacking the entire governance in the state.

She alleged that the Chief Minister Neveen Patnaik has no control over the governance in the state.

