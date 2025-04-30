19-Year Old Dies After Allegedly Jumping from Police Van in Delhi; Family Alleges Custodial Death (Watch Video)

A 19-year-old youth died and another was injured after they allegedly jumped from a moving police vehicle while being transported to a lock-up in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj North area, police said on Wednesday. The incident has triggered public outrage, with family members accusing the police of custodial violence and blocking the Samalkha-Kapashera road while pelting stones at officers. According to police, the incident occurred on Tuesday after the two young men—identified as Vikas alias Majnu and Ravi Sahni alias Ravi Kaliya, both residents of Samalka—were arrested in connection with an arms and vehicle theft case.

They were being taken to the Vasant Kunj North police station lock-up after a routine medical examination. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest Delhi) Surendra Choudhary stated that the arrests took place around 3 pm when Head Constable Balbir Singh and Constable Nitesh noticed the duo acting suspiciously on a motorcycle. When signalled to stop, the suspects attempted to flee but were apprehended after a brief chase. A country-made pistol and a live cartridge were recovered from Vikas, while the motorcycle being driven by Ravi was found to be stolen.

Delhi: Following the death of a minor in police custody in Kapashera area, locals blocked the road and pelted stones at the police, accusing them of responsibility pic.twitter.com/rBcIrOz13l — IANS (@ians_india) April 30, 2025

As the police vehicle was reportedly taking a slow turn near the Vasant Kunj North station, both men allegedly jumped out in what police describe as an attempted escape. They sustained injuries from the fall, and Ravi Sahni was declared dead upon arrival at IGI Hospital. Vikas remains under medical care for minor injuries. The incident has led to heightened tensions in the area, prompting the police to initiate legal proceedings

