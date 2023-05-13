19-year-old girl hangs herself in Delhi after failing in board exam

New Delhi, May 13 In a tragic incident, a 19-year-old girl committed suicide by hanging herself in northwest Delhi's Sultanpuri area after she failed in the Class 12 CBSE exam, the police said on Saturday.

The police said that the incident took place on Friday. The girl was taken to the SGM Hospital in Mangolpuri where she died during treatment.

"No suicide note was found and no foul play is suspected in her death," said a senior police officer.

The body has been handed over to the family members after autopsy on Saturday.

As per the autopsy report, the girl died due to asphyxia as a result of antemortem hanging.

