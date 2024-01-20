1st Mumbai Festival kicks off with Maha Expo, cultural extravaganza

Mumbai, Jan 20 The first-ever Mumbai Festival-2024 got off to a glittering start with the grand opening of the Maha Mumbai Expo at the Bandra Kurla Complex accompanied by a musical and cultural extravaganza, here on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The stage was set for an enchanting spectacle with the rhythmic beats of ‘dhol-tasha’, a spirited ‘lezim’ dance, opening up the cultural delights of the state for the visitors.

The Maha Mumbai Expo is scheduled from January 20-28 and showcases the state’s art, heritage, timeless traditions along with traditional games at the Kreeda Experience Centre offering a glimpse into Maharashtra’s sporting roots.

Over the next nine days, there will be an array of attractions ranging from street food stalls, fast foods, traditional Maharashtrian savouries, games and sports, shopping zones, competitions and prizes for the participants, ranging from electronic items like mobiles, laptops, e-bikes, holiday packages, etc.

The inaugural was attended by Ministers Girish Mahajan, Deepak Kesarkar, Industrialist and Chairperson of Mumbai Festival Advisory Committee Anand Mahindra, Tourism Secretary Jayshree Bhoj, Director of Tourism Dr. B. N. Patil and other dignitaries.

Joining a select few cities worldwide which have their own city-festivals the next few days as ‘Everyone Invited’ to emphasise the inclusivity of the city of dreams and its melting of culture, glamour, arts, cuisine, sports, big biz etc. that embrace one and all.

The Mumbai Festival also has a logo and a theme, ‘Sapno Ka Gateway’, a theme song composed by Shamir Tandon that echoes the kaleidoscope of cultures with boundless energy and resilience embedded in Mumbai’s soul that has survived many challenges over the decades and centuries.

Ace choreographer Remo D’Souza had unveiled the theme song, ahead of the nine-day fest, events scheduled at various key central locations around the city with cultural events, musical shows, food festivals etc., celebrating the different facets of Mumbai.

“The Mumbai Festival-2024 aims to boost tourism, give a fillip to development and inclusiveness and discover new opportunities and avenues for the industry. It is poised to become one of the biggest annual festivals India has ever witnessed which will be a tribute to the spirit of Mumbai,” said Mahajan.

Mahindra said it's envisaged to be an extravagant festivity that emphasises immersive experiences and highlights the essence of Mumbai through the theme of ‘Everyone’s Invited’.

A highlight would be ‘Mumbai Walks’ in which icons of Mumbai would join to felicitate and pay tribute to the heroes of Mumbai who keep the maximum-city moving, like the famous Dabbawalas, police constable, BEST drivers-conductors, sanitation crews, and others.

Some of the major events would be centred around activities like Maha Mumbai Expo, Music Fest, Earth Movie Contest, Beach Fest, Tourism Conclave, Cinema Fest, Cricket Clinic and Maha Shopping during the nine-days.

