2 accused of murdering 14-yr-old Mumbai girl arrested from Gujarat
By ANI | Published: September 4, 2022 12:05 AM 2022-09-04T00:05:51+5:30 2022-09-04T00:15:02+5:30
Two people accused of killing a 14-year-old schoolgirl in Andheri area of Mumbai were arrested from Gujarat.
The body of victim was found stuffed in a suitcase on August 26 from Naygaon area of district Palghar. Waliv police registered a case of murder and started their investigation.
The victim was a resident of Andheri and did not return to her home from school on August 25. A day later, her body was found in a suitcase.
( With inputs from ANI )
