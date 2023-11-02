2 Al-Badr terrorist associates arrested in Srinagar
By IANS | Published: November 2, 2023 06:32 PM2023-11-02T18:32:07+5:302023-11-02T18:35:03+5:30
Srinagar, Nov 2 Two terrorist associates of proscribed terrorist outfit Al-Badr were arrested from Shalteng area of Jammu ...
Srinagar, Nov 2 Two terrorist associates of proscribed terrorist outfit Al-Badr were arrested from Shalteng area of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district, a police statement said on Thursday.
Police said during late night checking at a security checkpoint along Shalteng bridge on Wednesday, the two terrorist affiliates Yawar Rashid and Basit Nabi, residents of SaderBala, Bandipora were arrested.
"Upon their thorough search, a quantity of arms and ammunition was recovered, which included a pistol, two pistol magazines, 28 rounds of pistol ammunition, and a hand Grenade," police said.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app