2 arrested for duping people on pretext of resolving credit card issues

New Delhi, Sep 29 Two men, who used to portray themselves as customer care agents and dupe people on pretext of solving their credit card problems, were arrested by Delhi Police, an official said on Friday.

The accused were identified as Suhail Khan (20), a resident of Loni, Uttar Pradesh and Bilal Ansari (35), a resident of Deoghar district in Jharkhand.

According to the police, on September 23, they received a complaint at the Cyber Dwarka police station. The complainant alleged that he had registered a complaint on Twitter regarding late payment charges on his credit card, providing his contact number on the platform.

"Subsequently, an individual, claiming to be an HDFC bank agent, contacted the complainant through an unknown number and assured him of resolving the late payment charges on his credit card," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan.

The person then sent an OTP to the complainant to reverse the late payment charges, but instead, the complainant received a debit message of Rs 50,000 from his HDFC bank account.

"Consequently, the complainant was defrauded of Rs 50,000. When the complainant attempted to contact the alleged number, it was found to be switched off," said the DCP.

During investigation, the police obtained details of the mobile number and the beneficiary bank account.

"Through surveillance, the accused individuals were located in the Sadar Bazar area. The accused, identified as Bilal Ansari, was found working in a toy factory on the streets of Sadar Bazar, Old Delhi. He revealed the whereabouts of a co-accused, Suhail," said the DCP.

The DCP said that Suhail, an online money transfer agent, operated a shop in the Sadar Bazar area under the name "K.G.N. Communication".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor