2 arrested for posing as cops in Assam

Guwahati, September 5 Two persons posing as senior police officers were arrested in Assam’s Morigaon district, officials said on Tuesday.

The arrested persons were identified as Umar Farooq and Rasidul Islam.

They were nabbed from a shop located at Lochanabori village under Moirabari police station of the district during an operation conducted late Monday night.

The police seized a number of objectionable items which were used for making fake Police Verification Reports having forged signatures of senior police officers of the district.

“They have been running this illegal activity by making fake documents since long back very secretly and local people informed that they were also involved in cyber related crimes,” Superintendent of Police in Morigaon, Hemanta Kumar Das told IANS.

The police have been interrogating the duo and further investigation is underway.

