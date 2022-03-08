2 arrested in Kanpur with jewellery worth Rs 40L

Kanpur, March 8 Police in Kanpur have arrested two men for allegedly stealing jewellery worth Rs 40 lakhs from a house in the city's Swaroop Nagar area earlier this month.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) B.G.T.S Murthy said that on the day of Maha Shivratri, a complaint was registered by Viraj Kohli, at the Swaroop Nagar police station and an investigation was launched.

With the help of surveillance, police became suspicious of the housekeeper, identified as Mohit Pal, and caught him.

During questioning, the suspect revealed that he along with his brother Rohit had planned the robbery.

The other accused was nabbed and confessed to the crime.

The stolen jewellery was also recovered from them.

DCP Murthy further said that Mohit Pal used to work in Dubai earlier, but returned to Kanpur after losing his job during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He was then employed as a housekeeper by the Kohli family.

