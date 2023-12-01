2 Assam workers rescued from U'Khand's Silkyara tunnel reach Guwahati

Guwahati, Dec 1 Two workers from Assam who were trapped in Silkyara tunnel at Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district have been flown back to Guwahati on Friday, an official said.

After they were rescued from the tunnel on November 28, a team from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) was sent to bring them back.

On November 28, the team led by Surajit Baruah and Biren Baishya reached Uttarakhand and assessed the circumstances.

The two workers were hospitalised after they fell ill following their rescue from tunnel, Baishya said on Friday.

"After receiving better care at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Rishikesh, they were later released on Thursday night. We brought them to Dehradun on Friday, after which they traveled to Delhi and on Friday night to Guwahati," he mentioned.

After they were rescued in November 28, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on X: "This also brings me personal relief as with the blessings of Maa Kamakhya, two of our own brothers from Kokrajhar – Ram Prasad Narzary and Sanjay Basumatary have also come out safely."

According to Ram Prasad Narzary and Sanjay Basumatary's families, Assam government officials have been there for them ever since they were stranded.

"We were nervous but the chief minister reassured us in a conversation. We express our gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ensuring their safe return from the tunnel," Ram Prasad Narzary's sister Pinki Brahma stated. Bidangshi, the daughter of Sanjay Basumatary, expressed gratitude to the rescue squad.

"I consider them heroes because they returned my father unscathed. I appreciate assistance from Assam Chief Minister and PM Narendra Modi," she remarked.

Ram Prasad Narzary and Sanjay Basumatary were handed over to the Kokrajhar district administration after they arrived in Guwahati.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor