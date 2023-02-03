2 Cambodians held at IGI with medicines worth over Rs 86 Lakh

Two Cambodian nationals were apprehended at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in the national capital and recovered a huge quantity of medicines worth over Rs 86 lakh, in an alleged unauthorised manner, an official said.

Officials noticed suspicious activities of two passengers at the 'K' row Check-in area, Terminal-3 of IGI Airport.

Both passengers later identified as Song Menghour and Doeur Savuth (Cambodian nationals) bound for Phnom Penh/PNH via Bangkok by Thai Airlines flight No. TG-332 (STD-0330 hrs) were diverted to the random checking point for thorough checking of baggage, as per the official statement.

According to the official statement, CISF personnel noticed the suspicious images on screening their 4 registered baggage and one hand baggage through the X-BIS machine.

On physical checking, a huge quantity of different types of medicines of approximate value Rs 86.40 lakh was detected. On enquiry, the passengers could not produce supporting documents for carrying such a huge quantity of medicines.

The matter was informed to Senior Officers of CISF and Customs Officials. Later, two passengers along with detected medicines were handed over to Customs for further action in the matter.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

