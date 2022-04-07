2 civilians injured in altercation with soldiers in J&K's Kupwara

Srinagar, April 7 Two civil were injured on Thursday in an altercation with some Army men in J&K's Kupwara district.

Police sources said the people were entering the local Jamia mosque in main Chowk of Handwara town in Kupwara district for afternoon prayers when some soldiers were making the video of the devotees.

"There was an altercation between the civil and the army soldiers when the civil objected to the video shooting.

"During the altercation there was firing in which two civil sustained bullet injuries in their legs," sources said.

A senior police officer, however, said, "Soldiers of 21 Rashtriya Rifles had gone to Jamia Masjid Handwara for video making of the Namaz (prayers).

"Some people objected and then there was an altercation between the soldiers and civil.

"During the altercation there was an accidental fire and two persons received injuries in legs. Both are stable".

The injured have been identified as Abdul Ahad Mir from Rajwar and Mujeeb Ahmad Sofi from Handwara. Both have been admitted to hospital for treatment.

