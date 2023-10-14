2 dead, 4 injured in road accident on B’luru-Mysuru highway

Bengaluru, Oct 14 At least two people were killed and four others injured after the car they were travelling in crashed into a truck on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway on Saturday.

According to the police, the victims were identified as Rajesh (42) and Uma (35), while the condition of one of the injured persons is said to be critical.

The car, which had a total of seven occupants, was ferrying a sick woman to the hospital .

The accident occured when the vehicle was was trying to overtake the truck, the police said.

While overtaking near Kempegowdanadoddi in Ramanagar taluk, the driver of the car lost control and crashed into the truck from behind.

The car was reduced into a mangle as a result of the powerful impact.

The injured have been admitted to the Ramanagar hospital.

Ramanagara traffic police are investigating the case.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor