2 dead, several injured as speeding truck hits vehicles in MP's Indore

Indore, Sep 15 A recklessly driven truck rammed into several people, leaving at least two dead on the spot and many severely injured in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Monday.

The horrific incident occurred in Shikshak Nagar area located nearby Ahilyabai Airport in the city.

Several vehicles, including cars, two-wheelers and e-rickshaws were hit by the truck.

Additional Commissioner of Police, Amit Singh, has confirmed two deaths so far; however, the number of casualties may increase further as several people have been crushed by the truck.

An eyewitness, who identified himself as Shubhash Soni survived as local media persons said that at least five to six people have died in the incident.

"I could have survived by jumping from a vehicle. It was the horrific scene I have seen today. A car was crushed in front of my eyes," Soni said, in a video which went viral on social media.

Upon receiving information, local area police reached at the spot and injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital.

At least six persons have been admitted to the hospital.

The exact reason behind this horrific road accident is yet to be ascertained.

The preliminary investigation suggested that driver lost control of the truck.

Some photos went viral on social media showing horrific scene on the road as several people could be seen lying unconscious.

The truck driver fled the spot leaving his vehicle on the roadside, which was set on fire.

This led to a long traffic snarl on a busy road in the city.

Police said that identification of the deceased persons and those injured have been started.

A probe has been launched in the matter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor