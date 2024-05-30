2 elderly men killed in Mumbai building slab crash

Mumbai, May 30 At least two persons were killed when the slab of a partly occupied building crashed in Vikhroli suburb on Thursday, the BMC Disaster Control said.

The incident happened at around 6.45 p.m. when a portion of the slab on the top floor in the three-storey Gurukripa Building in Kannamwar Nagar suddenly came crashing down.

Two elderly persons who were trapped under the debris were brought out and rushed to the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Hospital nearby, but they were declared dead on admission.

They are identified as Sharad Mhaslekar, 75 and Suresh Madhalkar, 78.

The work of clearing the rubble was underway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor