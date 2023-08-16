2 ex-students arrested in JU ragging death case, total reaches 9

Kolkata, Aug 16 Kolkata Police on Wednesday arrested two former Jadavpur University (JU) students in connection with the mysterious death of a fresher in the students’ hostel on August 10, taking the total number of people currently in custody to nine.

The two former students were identified as Saptak Kamilya and Suman Nashkar.

Earlier in the day, the investigating officials arrested one former and three current students of JU after night-long interrogation.

All the six who were arrested on Wednesday will be presented at a lower count in Kolkata later in the day, during which the public prosecutor will seek their police custody.

Shortly after the incident,one former and two current students were arrested.

City police sources said that two other students of the engineering division of the university are also under the scanner but yet to be arrested.

The police have not made their names public.

In the wake of the incident, JU authorities have decided to take a series of measures to prevent ragging and harassment of the first-year students.

One of the measures include separating the hostel of the first-year students from that of the senior pupils.

Another is the introduction of a circular asking the former students to immediately vacate hostel rooms that they are currently occupying.

JU registrar Snehomanju Basu and the dean of studies Rajat Roy have been summoned to the Kolkata Police headquarters on Wednesday at around 3 p.m.

They will be interrogated by Joint Commissioner (Crime) Shankha Shubhra Chakrabarty.

