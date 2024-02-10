2 found dead in Delhi hotel room, police suspect substance use

New Delhi, Feb 10 Two men were found dead at a hotel room in outer Delhi's Nangloi area on Saturday, an official said, adding that prima facie it seems that they died due to substance use.

The deceased were identified as Jitesh Ghanghas (29), a resident of Panipat in Haryana, and Sachin (24), a resident of Qummaruddin Nagar, Nangloi.

The official said that some bottles of medicine and some needles with syringes were also recovered from the hotel room.

"A police control room call regarding a room locked on the third floor of the Vintage Residency Hotel and two men inside the room were not responding, was received at 2:27 p.m. in Nangloi police station. Acting on the call, a team rushed to the spot... At room number 304 of the hotel, two men were found dead," said the official.

"The spot was inspected by the Crime and FSL Rohini teams and the statements of witnesses have been recorded," he said.

Both bodies were sent to SGM Hospital for autopsy, said the official, adding that proceedings under section 174 CrPC are in progress.

