2 groups clash in Delhi's Subhash place, police deny stone pelting

New Delhi, April 29 Two persons suffered injuries during a clash between two groups in North West Delhi's Subhash Place, police said on Friday.

The clash happened on Thursday evening. It was reported that a heavy stone pelting had taken place, however the Delhi Police denied it.

CCTV footage, accessed by , shows a group of men running in the narrow bylanes of the locality. Some of them were seen carrying sticks and rods and hitting some people and breaking things.

A senior police official said that on Thursday (April 28) around 9.18 p.m., they got a PCR call regarding stone pelting in the Subhash Place area near H&I Block primary school.

"On receipt of the call, staff of police Subhash Place reached the spot. It was found that there was a quarrel between two persons, namely, Ajju alias Sahil and Wasim alias Mogli. Both men were accompanied by their supporters. It was a case of some past animosity. On seeing the police arrive, all of them ran away from the spot," said a senior Police official.

The police denied that any stone pelting took place and that there was any communal incident in the area.

The police said that during the fight in the H Block two persons Zameel Ahamd and Mohd Farmaan were injured. They were taken to a nearby government hospital and were discharged later on.

The police said that they have filed a case under sections 323, 308, 341, and 506 and were looking into the matter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor