2 held for cheating bizman through email phishing

New Delhi, Aug 27 The North Delhi Police has arrested two persons who duped a businessman through Email phishing. They generated the fake email from Nigeria through local internet service provider to dupe the victim.

A senior police officer said that they received a complaint in this regard from one Ajay Khandelwal. Khandelwal stated that someone cheated him to the tune of Rs 3,64,560 through email phishing.

"The complainant alleged that he is a client of OTS Ltd Kolkata, West Bengal who provides transportation services to his company Mahendra Steels. Both used to communicate through emails for bill payments and transport bookings. The communication is done through the registered E-mail ID of OTS Ltd. But some unknown person sent numerous e-mails regarding payment clearance through fake E-Mail IDs. The complainant transferred Rs 3,64,560 to the account provided in fake E-mails," the official said.

Based on his complaint, the police lodged an FIR and formed a team to look into the matter..

During the investigation, it came to notice that the fraud has been done by creating an exact replica of original mail ID of supplier.

"This is a new type of fraud which came in the knowledge of the team. Police conducted detailed meticulous technical analysis of call details and money transaction and reverse IP Address of fake Email received was tracked down. It was learnt that the mail was originated from Nigeria through local internet service provider," said the official.

The official said that money trail revealed that alleged amount was transferred to an account of Indian Bank which was opened on a fake address. The linked mobile number with the alleged account was also obtained on a fake identity.

When CDR analysis of linked mobile number with the alleged account was analysed, it came to notice that the same number has been used in opening of more than 10 accounts with same name and address.

"Money trail was done and it was revealed that the accused had transferred the cheated amount to the account of his associates. These accounts of his associates were also opened on fake identities. The money after various transactions in different accounts was finally cash withdrawn through ATMs of Delhi-NCR," said the police.

Police later arrested Jabar Pal following a raid. Thereafter co-accused of the case, Rahul Sharma was also held at his instance.

They accused were lured by one Shahid to commit the crime. Shahid told them that he would do all the technical part in the gang and transaction part will be managed by Rahul and Jabar Pal. Police said that they were conducting raids to nab Shahid.

