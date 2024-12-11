2 held for robbing MoS Suresh Gopi’s ancestral home

Kollam, Dec 11 The Kerala Police on Wednesday arrested two young men, both of whom are history sheeters, for robbing actor-turned-politician and Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi’s ancestral home located within the Eravipuram police station limits.

The arrested people identified as Shiminas and Arun, who are in the age group of 18-20, have previous cases of robberies registered against them, an official from the Kerala Police said on Wednesday.

The two criminals fell into the Kerala Police net after a relative of Minister of State Suresh Gopi arrived at the house to check on it and found the doors of the outhouse left wide open.

Upon checking, the relative found that someone had stolen certain old materials kept in the outhouse of the minister’s home.

The relative of the minister alerted the police who rushed to the crime spot.

After a thorough probe of the area, the cops were able to zero down on the two miscreants after they were spotted in the footage of the CCTV in the neighbouring house.

The ancestoral home of the minister is locked and the relatives of Suresh Gopi at times visit it to ensure its safety.

During the interrogation of the two young men, police found out that they had earlier also decamped with old materials kept at the outhouse as they realised that no one lived there and they found it an easy target.

However, it is not clear yet if they realised that they were robbing the house of Minister of State, Suresh Gopi.

Their arrests have been formally recorded, a police officer said and added that the two criminals will be produced before a local magistrate soon.

Suresh Gopi and his family reside in the state capital city of Thiruvananthapuram and come down to the house rarely now.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor