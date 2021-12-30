2 held in Delhi for cheating divorced women on pretext of marriage

New Delhi, Dec 30 Delhi Police have arrested two persons for allegedly targeting divorced women through matrimonial sites and cheating them on the pretext of marriage and providing visas, an official said on Thursday.

According to the official, a complaint was received at the IGI Airport police station from a woman residing in Paschim Vihar. In the complaint, the woman alleged that she came in touch with one of the accused, identified Purshottam alias Pankaj Sharma, and during conversation the man offered her a marriage proposal. The accused also informed her that he helps people who want to settle abroad immigrate.

Later on, citing compelling family reasons, the accused refused to marry the victim, but promised to get her a suitable match in Canada, that too as per her requirements.

On the inducement of the accused, the victim shared her credentials such as ITR, photographs and bank statements and also handed over her original passport to Pankaj. After taking her original passport, he started demanding money on one pretext or the other, and whenever she asked him about the delay, he made excuses citing Covid as the reason, the police said.

Thereafter, since October 2020, the complainant transferred marginal amounts to the accused's account and even paid in cash during physical meetings.

Later, Pankaj arranged for a forged and fabricated visa on her passport in a pre-planned strategy to defraud her and usurp her money.

Based on the complaint, an FIR under Sections 420 and 406 of the Indian Penal Code was registered on September 2.

On September 21, Pankaj was arrested from Amritsar, and the mobile phone of the accused, which contained screenshots and details of the complainant's passport, was recovered.

During interrogation, Pankaj revealed that it was his consistent pattern of duping divorced women. Till now, the accused has duped more than 50 women. It was also learnt that the accused had already married thrice.

Sent to police custody, the accused disclosed the names of his associates who used to provide him visa stickers. The second accused, identified as Kuldeep alias Bobby, was arrested from Rohini on December 26.

The police said that following Pankaj's arrest, several other victims came forward and lodged their complaints against him for cheating them on the pretext of marriage and sending them abroad.

