2 held, over 5 kg drugs seized in Bihar's Purnea

Patna, Dec 13 Two individuals were arrested and a significant quantity of smack was seized during a vehicle inspection drive conducted by Mufassil police on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred around 2.15 a.m. on the NH-31 flyover at Balouri village when a grey Swift car approaching from the Maranga side slowed down upon seeing the police and attempted to flee.

One occupant exited the vehicle and tried to escape on foot but was apprehended with the assistance of the police team.

Upon questioning, the suspects identified themselves as Raunak Kumar near the Khushki Bagh police station area at Sadar, Purnea, and Ricky Singh of Neva Lal Chowk police station area at Maranga, Purnea.

A thorough search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 5.19 kg of smack valued at Rs 5 crore in the international market.

The contraband was packed in 50 plastic bags in a specially designed box in the car.

The contraband was seized, and both individuals were taken into custody.

The operation, carried out by the Station House Officer (SHO) of Mufassil police station and his team, has been praised for its efficiency and effectiveness.

"We have registered an FIR under the NDPS Act in Mufassil police station and the matter is under investigation. We are making efforts to learn about their handlers," said Brajesh Kumar, SHO, Mufassil police station.

Earlier, in a significant operation conducted jointly by the East Champaran Police and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), five individuals were arrested on Thursday for carrying highly refined heroin and a chemical in Bihar's East Champaran district.

The raid took place in a village under Chhatauni police station, where two kg of a contraband substance and a chemical used in the refining of brown sugar production were seized.

The international market value of the seized items is estimated to be Rs 7 crore.

Swarn Prabhat, the Superintendent of Police, East Champaran, confirmed the arrests and the seizure.

"This operation was carried out in collaboration with the NCB. Five individuals have been arrested, and the contraband, along with a chemical, was recovered. The arrested individuals have been placed in judicial custody," he said.

