2 IEDs detected and destroyed in J&K's Poonch

Jammu, April 17 Averting a major tragedy, security forces detected and destroyed two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in J&K’s Poonch district on Wednesday, officials said.

Officials said that a joint team of police, the CRPF and the army busted a militant hideout in the Mendhar sub-division of the mountainous Poonch district and recovered two IEDs weighing 3 kg each hidden inside a cave.

“At around 6 a.m., a search operation was launched by police’s SOG Mendhar along with police component from Gursai, the CRPF's 246th Bn, and the army in the Passan Wali and Sanai Gali in Gursai and its adjoining areas. During the searches, a suspected militant hideout was busted and 2 IEDs each weighing 3 kg, a bundle of electric wire, batteries, medicines, and clothes were recovered," an official said.

Officials said that the explosive devices were kept wrapped in polythene bags and there was also input about the presence of three armed militants.

"The IEDs have been destroyed in a controlled manner," the official said.

