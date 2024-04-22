2 Independent candidates file nominations for Srinagar LS seat

Srinagar, April 22 Two Independent candidates filed their nominations for the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency on Monday where polling will be held in Phase 4 on May 13.

The candidates -- Sheeban Ashai and Nisar Ahmad Ahangar -- filed their nominations at the office of the Returning Officer (RO) for the Srinagar Parliamentary constituency.

April 25 is the last day for filing nominations for the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor