2 Indian Navy women officers to embark on global sailing expedition

New Delhi, Sep 23 Lieutenant Commander Roopa A and Lieutenant Commander Dilna K of the Indian Navy are all set to embark on the extraordinary mission of circumnavigating the globe with the "Navika Sagar Parikrama" expedition, the Navy said.

They will go for a Sagar Parikrama on Navy's Tarini boat on October 2.

It will take 8 months time and the women officers will return by May 2025.

However, weather conditions will play a vital role.

They will cover around 40,00 km or 21,600 nautical miles during this journey.

During a press conference on Monday, Lieutenant Commanders -- Roopa A and Dilna K -- shared their experiences and expressed extreme confidence for the forthcoming expedition embodying the spirit of resilience and indomitable spirit.

During the curtain raiser event on Monday, Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, the Vice Chief of Naval Staff, said that Indian naval sailing vessel Tarini would sail on this challenging expedition with the two courageous women officers on October 2.

The historic voyage will be flagged off from Naval Ocean Sailing Node, INS Mandovi, Goa.

Over a period of eight months, the duo will navigate 21,600 nautical miles without any external assistance, relying solely on wind power.

The circumnavigation highlights the exceptional valour, courage and perseverance of the officers, who will face rigours of high seas, extreme weather conditions, pushing the limits of human endurance.

The route will take them through some of the most treacherous waters, including the perilous passage around the three great Capes -- Cape Leeuwin, Cape Horn and the Cape of Good Hope.

The voyage is not just a testament to their personal bravery and skill, but also a celebration of the Indian Navy's commitment to 'Nari Shakti' showcasing their indomitable spirit and determination, Vice Admiral Swaminathan added.

The expedition was conceived by the Indian Navy with the inaugural 'Navika Sagar Parikrama', the first ever Indian circumnavigation of the globe by an all women crew of six officers in 2017.

The second edition of the expedition will be an exceptional one as they will become the first from India to accomplish such a feat in double handed mode.

Earlier, Captain Dilip Donde was the first Indian to circumnavigate the globe in 2009-10.

Subsequently, Commander Abhilash Tomy was the first Asian captain to participate in two circumnavigations and accomplished the rare feat of completing the Golden Globe Race in 2022.

Significantly, Commander Abhilash Tomy has been closely associated with the training of both the officers as the official mentor.

The expedition is being conducted under the leadership of Indian Naval Sailing Association based at Naval Headquarters, New Delhi, and Ocean Sailing Node, Goa, under Southern Naval Command.

Both the nodal centres will be coordinating the voyage in liaison with international maritime agencies and authorities.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, described Navika Sagar Parikrama II as a journey of empowerment, innovation, and commitment to India's maritime heritage while charting new paths for a brighter and empowered future.

He reaffirmed Indian Navy's pledge to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and responsibility, not just on Indian shores but across the vast expanse of the world's oceans.

Navika Sagar Parikrama II is more than a voyage, it also underlines the essence of maritime prowess, self reliance and commitment to a greater cause, the official added.

