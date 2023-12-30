2 JD-U leaders engage in verbal duel in Nitish Kumar's presence

Patna, Dec 30 Two senior JD-U leaders engaged in a verbal duel in presence of newly elected national president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during a meeting in New Delhi on Saturday.

The incident occurred when Nitish Kumar called for a meeting of all state presidents and incharge ahead of Lok Sabha election 2024 in New Delhi where Uttar Pradesh incharge and Bihar's rural development minister Shrawan Kumar and Uttar Pradesh unit president Satyendra Patel engaged in a verbal duel over an issue.

They were calmed down by other leaders but they did not stop and finally NItish Kumar had to intervene in the matter.

Kumar, after being elected as a national president of the party, is looking to strengthen the party in other states and develop an organisational structure more strong.

Nitish Kumar is expected to return to Patna on Saturday.

